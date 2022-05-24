Capcom celebrates the 10th anniversary of Dragon’s Dogma with a special website that promises a “memorable celebration,” igniting hope among fans that we may soon see news of a sequel.

The developer hasn’t shared anything about what’s coming in time for the anniversary, but Capcom still wanted to thank fans for their support of the series over the years. While there hasn’t been a new Dragon’s Dogma game since the original launched in 2012, we got an expansion in 2013 called Dark Arisen and a Netflix animated show in 2020. However, Dragon’s anniversary month. Dogma is ending, so we may hear something soon.

So why all this excitement? In 2021, a developer through the client GeForce Now Nvidia uncovered an extensive list of game names, including Dragon’s Dogma 2, which has yet to be revealed. As time went on, a great deal of those leaked games turned out to be real, even though Nvidia at the time claimed that some of these were merely hypotheses.

Will this much-rumored Dragon’s Dogma 2 see the light? We just have to wait.

Source: VGC