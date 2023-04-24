According to the latest rumors, the couple is close to separation: the Portuguese is fed up with her because she is a spendthrift

Tense atmosphere and air of crisis between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. According to the latest rumors from Portugal, the couple is going through a complicated moment.

This was revealed by the psychologist Quintino Aries, a guest during the Noite das Estrelas broadcast on CMTV.

According to Aries, the former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid player would have had enough of his partner and her attitudes defined as too “expansive”.

And among the causes of an estrangement between the two there is also the transfer to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the Portuguese now plays with the Al-Nassr shirt, as well as the release of the TV series “I’m Georgina” .

“Cristiano is not happy. Georgina spends the day closed in a shopping center in Riyadh and this is one of the reasons why the footballer is starting to find this story not very funny – said the conductor Daniel Nascimento – All he does is spend, spend and spend. And worst of all, he thinks he lives up to Ronaldo’s standards. And he doesn’t like that.”

The story between the two therefore seems to be at the end of the line despite the social denials with photos together. See also Endrick: the young soccer promise that Real Madrid signed

“I’ve been saying this for months. They are not well and are likely to separate. The reality is that Cristiano Ronaldo is fed up with her. This is reality. I keep saying there will be no wedding. They are together for marketing matters” commented the journalist Leo Caeiro.

April 24, 2023 (change April 24, 2023 | 16:22)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ronaldo #Georgina #crisis #story #line #CR7 #fed #spending #money