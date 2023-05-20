If there is a test that steals attention in world athletics, it is the 100 meter dash, and in the South American Under-20 Championship, which takes place on the track of the stadium The Saltpeter of Bogotathe queen test became one of the fastest in the world so far this season.

It didn’t matter that it was a youth competition, because the Brazilian Renan Correa and the Colombian Ronald Longa They offered a show never seen before on the capital track.

Three national brands in one

Renán was left with the gold medal, stopping the clock at 10.01 (vv 1.9), which makes him the second fastest man in South American history, puts him in the top-10 in the world in the senior category and his record It is the fifth in history for the sub-20 category, and of course, the South American record for youth.

Longa, for his part, was left with the silver medal, but became the fastest in history in Colombia. He broke the national under-20 record, which was held by himself (10.23); the sub-23 record (10.18), which he had Johnny Renteria, and the older one (10.11), of Diego Palomeque.

In the end, a hug between the two runners summed up the show they gave and that left a very high point at the start of the contest, which will go until next Sunday.

“This is a very big emotion, I still don’t believe it and I want to cry. We have trained very hard and I had an injury since the championship in Ibagué. And I had to run with Renan, ‘the beast’, he beat me, but next time I’ll win”, the Colombian athlete said excitedly.

But the excitement of the day did not stop there, because in the ladies’ event, the local Melany Bolanos she was left with the gold medal, stopping the clock in 11 seconds and 53 hundredths, to consolidate herself as the sprinter with the greatest projection in Colombia.

In the final, she defeated the Brazilians Suellen Vitoria Silva and Tainara Mees, who occupied the other two places on the podium.

Results South American Sub20 Athletics 🔥 100 meter dash ladies 🥇Melany Joibel Bolaño, (COL), 11.53

🥈Suellen Vitoria Silva, (BRA), 11.62

🥉Ainara Mees, (BRA), 11.70 — RunningColombia (@Running_Col) May 19, 2023

“First of all thanks to God, my coach and my parents because I am the South American champion in the sub-20 category. I dream of getting on a world podium in the 100 meters”, longs for Melany, who was already a world medalist with the 4×100 relay team of Cali 2022.

The first day also left two more gold medals for the locals, through Pero Marín, in the 1,500 meters, and Catherine Rodriguez, in hammer throw.

On the general table of medals, Colombia has 3 golds, 2 silvers, ahead of Brazil, which so far has 2 golds, 2 silvers, and 5 bronzes. The third place in that list is for Venezuela, with 1 gold and a bronze.

In the afternoon session, 12 more finals will be played, starting at 2:50 pm, the time in which the 10,000 men’s march will begin.

