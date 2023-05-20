













My Dress-Up Darling will have a fifth anniversary event and it will be a special exhibition

We still don’t know how many days the special event of Sono Bisque Dall wa Koi wa Suru: My Dress-Up Darling. But it was reported that they will raffle eight unpublished illustrations prior to ticket sales. From May 18 to 26 the draw will be made.

So you can now schedule your trip to Japan to enjoy and celebrate the fifth anniversary of Sono Bisque Dall wa Koi wa Suru: My Dress-Up Darling whose boom is maintained while fans wait for a second season from CloverWorks.

Source: Clover Works

What is Sono Bisque Dall wa Koi wa Suru: My Dress-Up Darling about?

It is a manga written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda. It got an anime adaptation from CloverWorks, it consists of twelve episodes, available on Crunchyroll.

Follow the story of a pair of high school students, Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo. The girl wants to be a cosplayer but she needs help because she is not good at manual things. For her part, Gojo wishes to inherit the family business, in which she makes traditional Japanese dolls.

Both young people will make a team to share their skills, realize and identify their dreams. The anime is a work full of humor, and focuses on the growth of the characters on various levels. It also winks at a romance in the making, with all the nuances that this implies.

