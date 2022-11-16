The national fans of Romeo Santos who could not get tickets for their two concerts in Lima on February 10 and 11, 2022, should not lose hope, as a third and last show has just been confirmed for Sunday the 12th of the same month, also at the National Stadium.

The singer himself, who also participated as an actor in the Fast and Furious saga, released a video through his press team where he sent a message of thanks to his thousands of Peruvian followers. The interpreter of “Infidels” assured that he was surprised by the public’s response and that this third concert is to please the largest number of fans.

Romeo Santos appreciates the support of his Peruvian fans

“How’s it going, Peru? I want to thank you for two soul outs in record time at the National Stadium, I am indebted to many Peruvians for their unconditional love and support. However, I know that many romeistas were dissatisfied since they were not able to buy the tickets, ”he said.

“ The good news is that we are going to open a third and final show because I don’t want a single fan of Peru to be left out of what will be three epic, unforgettable nights where we will take a tour of all my hits. Thank you Peru! added Romeo Santos.

Since when and where to buy tickets for Romeo’s third show?

Along with the video of Romeo Santos, the organizing company for these three concerts reported that starting this Thursday, November 17, starting at 10:00 am As is well known, the only way to purchase tickets will be the Teleticket website.

Ticket prices for the Romeo Santos concert. Photo: Teleticket/Instagram

The tickets for the three concerts that will open the Dominican tour throughout Latin America were established at the following prices: North stand S/ 176 soles, West S/ 435, East S/ 435, I drink S/ 341, The handkerchief S/ 459 and Only with me at S/670 soles.