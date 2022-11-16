According to the statement of the Egyptian presidency; The construction of the new city comes with the aim of becoming an investment and commercial city, as well as adding a new urban space to the east of Alexandria, which includes the largest sea port on the northern coasts and the Mediterranean, which is the port of Abu Qir.

A private Egyptian construction company has started designing the new city since February 2021, and started actual planning for it on the ground in 2022, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The total area of ​​the city is 1,400 acres and is surrounded by breakwaters with a length of 9,200 meters and includes:

• Many services and facilities.

• Commercial malls.

• Upscale restaurants.

• Hospitals and sports clubs.

• Tourist areas.

• educational institutions.

• Luxury hotels and residential towers.

The first artificial island

Ali Khaled, a professor of architecture and urban design at Helwan University, comments that the most prominent in the Egyptian proposal is to build an artificial island within the Mediterranean Sea, not a smart city, especially since this is the first time that an artificial island has been established on Egyptian land or in the Middle East region.

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia, he explains that the term smart cities has become a general trend in city design, but what is new is building an entire city in the form of an artificial island in the sea in the Middle East.

smart cities

He said that the idea of ​​a complete city in the form of an artificial island has been applied in a number of cities, “There are many countries in the world that have implemented this idea for different reasons, according to each country and its circumstances.”

He added, “The most prominent projects established in Dubai, for example, are the Palm Jumeirah project, which aims to attract tourism and investment, and the Maldives as well, where work has begun on building artificial islands.”

As for fifth-generation cities, he believes that they are part of a broader concept, which is smart cities, in which reliance is mainly on information technology or the Internet of things, which is what distinguishes these cities.

And he continues: “The Internet interferes in all systems in these cities, whether at the level of transportation, the level of security systems, monitoring temperatures, weather and changes, which mainly depend on the presence of sensors or sensors to monitor any variables or any information, which contributes to faster decision-making.” “.

And he stressed that “the idea of ​​smart cities or fifth-generation cities is easy to apply in modern cities, justifying this by their need for internet-based infrastructure; therefore, they are easier to implement than existing cities and make modifications to them.”

Higher security

According to Forbes magazine, the growth of the Internet of Things market in smart cities is expected to double by 18.8 percent in general. Therefore, what qualifies any city – according to Forbes – to be smart is to link the Internet to a range of urban activities from traffic to energy to Garbage, data collection to improve services and quality of life.

The Professor of Architecture and Urban Design at Helwan University believes that the high performance and improved efficiency of 5G networks can enhance communications that allow for a higher level of end-to-end security, not only important for protecting city infrastructure and operations from cyberattacks, but also important for protecting personal data and the privacy of individuals.

And Forbes states that digital investments are one of the most important priorities for governments over the next three years, as it is expected that the shift towards investment in digital infrastructure will increase by 70 percent, considering this “an indication of the push towards smarter cities,” which paves the way for smart cities to find solutions. sustainable across the entire urban landscape.