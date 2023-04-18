The Greek manager, former CEO of Olympiakos, will also be general manager of the Giallorossi. Since 2019 you have been a member of the Executive Board of the ECA

Roma have announced, through a press release, the new CEO of the club: she is Lina Souloukou, former CEO of Olympiakos Piraeus (a role she held from 2018 to 2022). “She will be the new Chief Executive Officer & General Manager of the Club – reads the note – Lina is an experienced, respected and recognized leader in the world of football and business: we are happy to welcome her to the AS Roma family. We will work working closely with her to continue to take the Club to the highest level, as the fans and the City deserve.”

Operational — The manager will take office, with immediate effect, after having completed the relative corporate procedures. “I would like to express my gratitude to the Friedkin family for the opportunity they have given me – his comment expressed in a note -: I was able to understand and appreciate the spirit and ambition that animate the property and I am honored to have the opportunity to share the challenges that await AS Roma I am thrilled to be joining this historic club and I look forward to making the experience I have gained in the world of football available to the Company, its managers and all employees internationally”. In 2019, the manager was also appointed a member of the Executive Board of the ECA, a position she still holds today. See also Mourinho comments on his expulsion against Verona with a set of photos

the first steps — Waiting to officially settle in the Roma organization chart, tonight Lina Souloukou took her first steps as a Giallorossi manager. In fact, the new Chief Executive Officer & General Manager of the club, accompanied by Ryan Friedkin and the company’s legal manager Lorenzo Vitali, met Mayor Roberto Gualtieri in the Campidoglio in the evening. It was an informal presentation, during which the new manager had the opportunity to discuss the stadium issue with the city administration. At the end of the meeting, the mayor and the Romanist delegation greeted the municipal councilors, who had gathered to discuss precisely the resolution necessary to recognize the public interest in the plant that should be built in Pietralata.

