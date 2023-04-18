Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reiterated that she feels sidelined by some people on the tennis circuit in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although she opposes the war. “If I could stop the war I would, but unfortunately it’s not in my hands,” world number two Sabalenka told reporters at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Sabalenka, 24, said she has been treated differently by some and “probably” has also experienced outright hatred since the war started last year, but now she has found a way to deal with it. “I realized now that I did nothing wrong in Ukraine,” she said. “There are people who don’t like me because I was born in Belarus. This is their decision. I can’t control it. It’s not the best feeling to be hated each other for practically nothing. But it is what it is.”