So the winner of the Australian Open in the press conference in Stuttgart: “Some don’t like me because I come from Belarus, but it’s their decision”
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reiterated that she feels sidelined by some people on the tennis circuit in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although she opposes the war. “If I could stop the war I would, but unfortunately it’s not in my hands,” world number two Sabalenka told reporters at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Sabalenka, 24, said she has been treated differently by some and “probably” has also experienced outright hatred since the war started last year, but now she has found a way to deal with it. “I realized now that I did nothing wrong in Ukraine,” she said. “There are people who don’t like me because I was born in Belarus. This is their decision. I can’t control it. It’s not the best feeling to be hated each other for practically nothing. But it is what it is.”
without flag
Players from Russia and its ally Belarus have not been banned from tennis as in other sports, but compete as neutral athletes. Sabalenka said she has nothing to do with politics and she is cutting back on her online hours because of the issue, trying to focus more on herself and her game. In Stuttgart, Sabalenka is seeded second behind world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland and has a bye in the first round. She was a finalist at the indoor clay tournament in 2021 and 2022.
