“If national tourism depends a lot on the climate, on the flexibility of the offer and on trust, ‘outbound’ tourism always depends on the attractiveness of the country systemtherefore, to consolidate the aforementioned results, it is not enough to hope for an overall recovery of investments, leaving the crisis behind, but to resolve a series of problems concerning the offer of tourist and cultural products on the one hand and the promotion and marketing of the Roma brand on the one hand. other. Greater innovation in tourism and cultural businesses means enabling them to compete with the global marketadopting business models suitable both to meet the new needs of demand and to guarantee the continuous improvement of the services rendered, making the business activity more effective and efficient “. Roberto Saliola, president of Manageritalia Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Sardinia and Umbriain his report during the round table ‘Rome the city that reinvents the future ‘during the assembly of the territorial association.

“A mobility – explains Saliola again – that knows how to welcome the tourists and pilgrims who will gravitate to Rome in the coming years, making the city usable and guaranteeing quality and safety standards: this is the bet that Rome must win by presenting a business card ( mobility in the city) adapted to the events it will manage and in line with the standards of the major European cities “.