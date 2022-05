Sanxenxo is a cosy, popular seaside resort on the northwest coast of Spain with several beaches and two marinas. A pleasant temperature of 25 degrees is expected this weekend, and an ideal breeze for sailing. Juan Carlos missed the latter, he hinted this week. Sailing competitively with his friends on his trusted six-meter boat, the Bribón 500, with which he became world champion in 2019. ,,I am untrained”, he is said to have warned the captain.