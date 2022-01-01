The captain on the pitch in the first training session of 2022. The attacker trains at home after a contact with a positive
The news had been in the air for days, the first training session of 2022 confirmed it: Lorenzo Pellegrini is fine, he has overcome the muscle injury that had kept him stationary for over a month and will be available on January 6 against Milan. Good, indeed excellent news for the Roma captain and for Josè Mourinho, who considers Pellegrini not only the one who carries the armband, but also a technical and tactical leader of the team. Not surprisingly, in the first part of the season, Lorenzo played 18 games scoring 8 goals.
PAD FOR MAYORAL
Meanwhile, Borja Mayoral did not train today in Trigoria. The Spaniard had contact with a positive and as a precaution he trained alone at home. At the buffer of 30 he was negative, now he has made another one and awaiting the outcome, which will arrive in the next few hours, he has remained in his Eur home.
