The news had been in the air for days, the first training session of 2022 confirmed it: Lorenzo Pellegrini is fine, he has overcome the muscle injury that had kept him stationary for over a month and will be available on January 6 against Milan. Good, indeed excellent news for the Roma captain and for Josè Mourinho, who considers Pellegrini not only the one who carries the armband, but also a technical and tactical leader of the team. Not surprisingly, in the first part of the season, Lorenzo played 18 games scoring 8 goals.