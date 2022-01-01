This time, alcohol addiction would not be at the root of his problem. The hospitalization in Mexico, returning from Cuba, was necessary for Jan Ullrich to save his life, but it is not attributable to alcohol. “It’s true, I was hospitalized and risked dying from a thrombosis and a very serious blood infection. I escaped death again “, he told the German newspaper Bild, adding that” at the beginning of the treatment I did a drug test which obviously gave a negative result “: these are the words of the German, who won the Tour de France in 1997 and the Vuelta 1999, plus the Olympic title in Sydney 2000 and three World Road Championships (one in the amateur line and two in time trials as a professional). “You know my story, three years ago I was really sick because I was taking the same path as Marco Pantani. I almost died and in Mexico I escaped death again, ”confessed Ullrich, who also added that he lost 2 centimeters in height (from 1.83 to 1.81) causing the collapse of three or four intervertebral discs. Among the first to support him once again Lance Armstrong: “He was with me. It helped me a lot. I want to thank him for this ”.