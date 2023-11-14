Rome, naked in the flames, doesn’t let the police in: “It was the devil”

“Go away. It was the devil. I want to die in flames. I don’t want to be saved. I will never open the door for you”: this is what a woman shouted at the police officers who were trying to enter her apartment as the flames broke out.

The story, as he tells it Rome Today, took place last Saturday in the Prenestino district. According to what has been reconstructed, the fire started from the kitchen.

The neighbors alerted the authorities, frightened by the flames blazing from the apartment on the ground floor.

The officers from the San Lorenzo police station arrived on site, but as mentioned, they encountered difficulties in accessing the inside of the house due to the woman’s resistance.

Once the door was broken down, they found the woman, completely naked, who had barricaded herself in one of the rooms. After the arrival of the firefighters, who put out the flames, the tenant, who turned out to be a serial hoarder, allowed herself to be taken and was then entrusted to 118 and transported under psychiatric code red to the San Giovanni hospital .

Four officers who responded to the scene also ended up in hospital after becoming intoxicated. Treated and discharged from the Vannini hospital, they have a prognosis of up to 6 days.