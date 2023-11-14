In the imminent contest between the national teams of Spain and Cyprus in the qualifying match for Euro 2024, let’s discover the ins and outs of the Cypriot team. Beyond the common statistics, these little-known facts reveal a football history rich in surprising moments and challenges overcome by the Cypriot team:
Michalis Konstantinou emerges as the Cyprus team’s top scorer, scoring an impressive total of 32 goals. His goalscoring prowess has left a significant mark on the history of Cypriot football.
In 1969, Cyprus faced one of its worst moments when it suffered a crushing 0-12 defeat against West Germany. This result, although painful, is part of the trajectory that has led to the evolution of the team over the years.
More news about Euro 2024
Although Cypriot football has witnessed some memorable moments, the national team He has never participated in a European Championship or a World Cup. This absence in international tournaments highlights the constant struggle to achieve new goals.
Ioannis Okkas stands as the player with the most caps representing Cyprus, making an impressive total of 103 appearances. His longevity and commitment have greatly contributed to the development and cohesion of the team.
In the qualifiers for Euro 2000, Cyprus surprised by accumulating 12 points in their group. In a thrilling encounter, they defeated Spain 3-2, a result that resonated throughout the football world and underlined the ability of teams considered “small” to challenge the giants.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#facts #didnt #Cyprus #team #Spains #rival