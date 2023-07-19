There C line of the subway Rome is the third metro of the capital, which connects the south-eastern part of the city, from the temporary terminus of Saint John with that of Monte Compatri-Pantanolocated in the municipality of Mount Compatri. It is the longest automatic underground line in Italy, given that for 18.7km uses automatic trains without a driver and transports up to 24,000 passengers per hour during normal service. The rolling stock consists of six trains, with a maximum total capacity of 1,200 passengers. The maximum expected gap time between trains is 3 minutes.

Metro Line C of Rome

Line C represents the third track of the Rome Metro, and is currently spread over a distance of 18.7 kilometreswith a total of 22 stations, including an interchange with line A (San Giovanni) and two others with Rome-Giardinetti railway.

Map of Line C of Rome, in the south-eastern part of the capital

Two other stations are under construction, one of which is an interchange with the B line (Colosseum), in addition to the creation of a connection point with the railway lines FL1 and FL3 at the Pigneto stop.

In addition, another 7 stations are planned for the line (sections T2 and T1), including an interchange station with line A at Octavian. Such developments are funded until 2032 according to what is established in budget law of 2023. The value of the investment is 6,973,824,289.69 euroswhile the allocated resources are equal to 3,249,400,000 euros.

San Giovanni Line C station, where the temporary terminus is

Line C uses automatic trains without a driver, manufactured by AnsaldoBreda and has a gate system that separates the platform from the railway tracks. The stations of Line C are distinguished by colour greenwhile Line A uses the color orange and Line B the color blue for their decorations and visual identification.

The existing route of Line C begins in the territory of the Municipality of Monte Compatri and develops along the track of the pre-existing railway Marsh terms.

Afterwards, enter a gallery just before the Grande Raccordo Anulare and continues, to a depth of about 30 meters compared to the street level, completely crossing the historic center up to Mazzini district.

The active stations of Line C in Rome

The total length of the main path, called Fundamental Trackand of 25.5 kilometres. The whole line has been divided into 6 sections (from T7 to T2), in addition to the Granite Deposit. The works contract was signed in October 2006.

Rome Metro Line C stops

Monte Compatri-Pantano

Granites

Fennel

Bolognese

Bourgeois

Two Lions – Fontana Candida

Celoni Caves

Gaia Tower

Angela Tower

Torrenova

Gardens

Maura Tower

Broken Tower

Alexandrian

Centocelle Park

Myrtles

Gardenias

Theano

Malatesta

Pigneto

Praise

Saint John

New Line C stops in ROME

Amba Aradam – Hipponius

Imperial Forums – Colosseum

Venice

New Church

Saint Peter

resurrection

Octavian

Clodius/Mazzini

Complete route of the Rome Metro Line C, the new stops to be activated in the future from San Giovanni to Piazzale Clodio.

Line C stations in Rome

Line C of the Rome Metro is currently in service between Monte Compatri/Pantano and San Giovanni (T7 to T4). It was activated in three successive phases: the first functional section of the line, from Monte Compatri/Pantano to Parco di Centocelle (12.8 kilometers), was opened to the public on November 9, 2014; the extension from Centocelle Park to Lodi (5.4 km) was opened on June 29, 2015, and further extension from Lodi to San Giovanni (0.5 kilometers) was opened on May 12, 2018.

Train doors separate the platform from the railway tracks

In the station of San Giovanni a interchange with Line Aalthough at the moment only at the concourse level of the two stations.

Works on Line C of Rome section T3

The expansion works of Line C in Rome concern the construction of the section T32.8 kilometers long, which extends from San Giovanni to Fori Imperiali/Colosseum. The works started in 2013 and, according to the current reference programme, it is expected to be completed by 2024. In addition to those under construction, other sections and stations are in the planning stage.

At present, the approval process for the final design is being completed sub-section Venice-Fori Imperiali of section T2which mainly concerns the sole Venice station (with a length of 0.25 kilometers).

Currently, the works on Line C concern the construction of section T3, from San Giovanni to Fori Imperiali/Colosseo

A specific Services Conference has already been held, which ended in August 2021. The final design of the remaining sub-section Clodio/Mazzini-Venice of section T2 (with a length of about 3.3 kilometers) is currently suspended.

The 2006 contract also provides for the construction of section T1 as possible options to activate from Farnesina to Clodio/Mazzini (with an extension of about 2.9 km) and section C1 from Teano to Ponte Mammolo (with an additional branch of about 5.8 kilometers).

The works according to the provisions of the 2023 Budget Law should end in 2032.

Rome Metro Line C trains

The Metro Line C of Rome uses automatic train without driver of the MCV00 serieswhich derive from the class AnsaldoBreda Automatic Metroalready used on the M5 line in Milanas well as in the cities of Copenhagen And Brescia. The trains of the C line in Rome have the same automation system used on the M5 line in Milan. However, unlike the convoys of Milan (and of all cities that adopt that model), those of Rome are made up of 6 carriagesoffer 204 seats and are powered with voltage at 1,500 V direct currentby airline.

The trains of the Metro C of Rome are automatic

The first order includes 13 trainsets, followed by a second order of 2 trains for section T3, which will become 30 once completed the main track up to Monte Compatri-Pantano-Clodio/Mazzini. The maximum speed of the trains is 90 km/hwhile the commercial speed (ie the average, including stop times at the stations) is 35 km/h.

