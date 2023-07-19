Four years after the murder of Walter Lübcke, the Hessian state parliament is discussing the final report of the committee of inquiry. The SPD sees the political responsibility with the interior ministers of the CDU.

“Lübcke Committee UNA 20/1” is written on a folder lying on a table in the Hessian state parliament on June 20, 2023 Image: dpa

Hcould the murder of CDU politician Walter Lübcke have been prevented? The answer of the CDU, which governs in Hesse with the Greens, is a clear no. “The crime could not be prevented by the security authorities,” said Holger Bellino, CDU chairman of the investigative committee into Lübcke’s murder, on Wednesday afternoon in the state parliament. In the heated debate on the committee’s final report, Bellino stated that the work of the Hessian secret service would be evaluated in part on the basis of current knowledge.

Timo Steppat Correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland based in Wiesbaden.

The murderer Stephan Ernst, who has since been convicted, was at right-wing extremist events, of which the authorities even had photos, when the Office for the Protection of the Constitution considered him to have “cooled down”. He was only discovered in the pictures after the fact, which the opposition sees as a sign of failure.