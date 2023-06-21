Estadão Contenti

06/21/2023 – 7:32 am

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said he had invited the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to participate in the first meeting of the Council’s Technical Chamber of Economic Affairs, reactivated during the Lula government. The invitation was made during an agenda with Haddad this Tuesday, the 20th, which also brought together the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães.

According to Padilha, the meeting of the Technical Chamber should take place next week. “Exactly because of the good economic environment in the country, the improvement in the economic situation, the more sustainable fiscal environment, in our opinion, and the great willingness of the councilors to express their views on this”, said the minister, who also reinforced the “positive environment” for the Chamber vote on tax reform before the parliamentary recess.

“At the meeting we held, we dealt with the meeting on the reform with governors”, explained Padilha, referring to the meeting scheduled for Thursday, 22.























