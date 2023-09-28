The four goals with which Roma return from Marassi complete a nightmare start to the championship of proportions unknown to the Giallorossi for more than a decade: third defeat in six games with 11 goals already conceded, to see such a disastrous start you have to go back to 2010- 2011. A disaster for which the team was called to account to the fans already on the Ferraris lawn, who went to the section of fans who had arrived from the capital to take responsibility for the bad match and the moment, and also to take the words that this entails.

the choirs

—

The players, with Mourinho remaining with them a few steps behind to share the bitter pill of the evening in a conversation with Dybala, were the target of the chants of the Roma supporters who came to Genoa, including the proverbial “Go to work” and the equally proverbial invitation to bring out the attributes and the request “We want respect”. Demonstration of anger in the face of which the team remained defenseless, while someone (Zalewski) raised his arm to apologize. The break of an open honeymoon with a market as protagonist, including the Lukaku blow, which today does not find a response in the Roma standings, which after more than a month of the season is today only a couple of points above the relegation zone.