Non-issuance and delay in issuing visas to participants in UN events is a shadow form of repression against representatives of civil society. A corresponding statement by 11 countries was presented by the Russian delegation on September 28 at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva.

“We reject any political pressure on representatives of civil society by creating artificial barriers that prevent them from participating in UN events,” says the document, which was read at the meeting by Russian diplomat Yevgeny Ustinov.

As Ustinov noted, one of the instruments of such pressure is the refusal of an entry visa or the lengthy consideration of applications for its receipt.

The authors of the statement reaffirmed “the inadmissibility of undermining mutually respectful and constructive dialogue on human rights issues,” including through attempts by Western countries to “silence representatives of civil society.”

According to the statement, the HRC, its special procedures and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights should “pay due attention to this shadow form of repression against representatives of civil society.” It is emphasized that these structures are designed to ensure geographically equitable participation of civil society in UN events, including by ensuring the timely issuance of visas.

The statement was co-sponsored by Belarus, Bolivia, Venezuela, Iran, China, North Korea, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria and Eritrea.

Earlier that day, a representative of the Russian mission to the world organization, Dmitry Glukhov, said that the United States must fulfill its obligations and provide a visa to two Russian delegates to participate in the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, on September 21, it was reported that the Russian side brought to the attention of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres information about ongoing violations by the United States of its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement of 1947, which is expressed in refusals to issue visas to diplomats from Russia and a number of other countries to participate in UN events.

On September 18, Russian journalists accompanying Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the UN General Assembly received US visas.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on September 7 that not all members of the Russian delegation received visas to travel to the UN General Assembly. Russia called on the American side not to repeat the incident of non-issuance or delay in issuing permits to cover the event.

Provocations against diplomats from the Russian Federation, including those related to the refusal to issue them visas, have become more frequent in a number of Western countries in response to the special operation carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022 to protect Donbass, against which Kiev has been conducting military operations since 2014.