After the vote in the elections in Rome, “we are very satisfied because we are in the ballot. Now we will commit ourselves with great determination in these two weeks, addressing all the Roman women to give Rome a government worthy of a great European capital”. The mayoral candidate said this by speaking from the electoral committee in via del Portonaccio in the capital Roberto Gualtieri. “I will address everyone, even the leaders. We will not make any appearances but I will ask the voters of Raggi and Calenda to vote”, he stresses again.

“We want to gather the best resources of Rome to participate in this season of revival, rebirth and redemption of the city. Our electoral campaign will not only ask the citizens to vote, but start a season of rebirth and redemption of Rome”, he said again, continuing: “Rome can be reborn, it can be governed efficiently, it can not only have a good administration but return to play a leading role among the great European capitals and be at the helm of the relaunch season of the country, of the creation of growth, good employment, the inclusion of the reduction of distances, the realization of a new idea of ​​the city of 15 minutes with greater commitment and determination “.