Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl shows itself with the inevitable trailer launch, which arrives twenty-four hours after the publication of the game: the brawler with the characters of cartoons Nickelodeon will be available starting tomorrow.

Announced last July, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will put us in command of heroes like SpongeBob, the Ninja Turtles, the Rugrats, the Real Monsters and many others, in spectacular fights.

Fight like crazy as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in super platform battles! With a cast of powerful heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, take on the stars of SpongeBob, Ninja Turtles, Home of the Loud, Danny Phantom, Aaahh !!! Real Monsters, The Jungle Family, Hey, Arnold !, The Rugrats and others to determine who will be the ultimate animation ruler.

With unique movesets and attacks inspired by their personalities, each character has their own distinctive play style, for endless action for the legions of Nickelodeon fans. Select your favorite and then let the brawl begin, with both online and local multiplayer battles.

To find out more, here’s our preview of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.