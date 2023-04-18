State of form: the biancocelesti are the only team in the league to have won their last four games. Immobile’s injury is not a new situation for this year, even if the modalities this time were unusual and dangerous. But Sarri’s team is legitimizing the solitary second place on the field.
Calendar: no trivial challenge, especially when it’s far from Rome. Turin and Sassuolo will arrive at the Olimpico, but away from home we have to face Inter and Milan, direct clashes that will tell us much more about the Champions League ambitions of these three teams.
#Romans #run #Milan #Inter #trouble #schedule #Champions #League #sprint
Leave a Reply