The Southern District of New York, of the United States Department of Justice, reported that a woman named Peaches Stergo pleaded guilty to defrauding an 87-year-old former Holocaust survivor.

peaches Stergo stole the life savings of an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor He was just looking for company. This conduct is sick and sad,” said US Attorney Damian Williams in a statement shared on April 14.

Williams also pointed out that he used the money he stole from the man -a total of 2.8 million dollars-, whom he met through a dating application, to give himself a life of luxury, buying a house in an exclusive neighborhood, paid expensive hotels and invested thousands of dollars in designer clothes. At the same time, the man lost his apartment.

“Thanks to the hard work of the FBI and this Bureau, Stergo is being held accountable for his fraud,” the prosecutor added.

According to the accusation shared by the district, the 36-year-old woman, a native of Champions Gate, Florida, United States, would have carried out her plan to defraud the old man from the beginning of 2017 to October 2021; the money would correspond to his life savings.

Peaches Stergo is 36 years old and is from Florida. See also The US currency continues to decline and Bitcoin to 38,576 dollars Photo: US Department of Justice

(Also: Florida: What if you are caught transporting or harboring an illegal alien?).

How did the woman operate?

According to the official document, Stergo began by asking his victim to lend him money to pay a lawyer to settle an alleged personal injury settlement, from which he was to receive a sum of money. However, this was called into question after he claimed he had been deposited at TD Bank but no record of that was found in his bank accounts.

In addition, the woman would have made the subject believe that if he did not continue to deposit money, his bank accounts would be blocked.

“In all, the victim wrote 62 checks, totaling more than $2.8 million.which were deposited in one of the two Stergo bank accounts”, they indicated.

(You can read: Massacre in Alabama: at least 6 minors killed at a party).

She would also have created a false email to pose as an employee of the aforementioned bank and generated false letters and invoices.

Ultimately, the woman pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, which means that he can face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, which is yet to be defined. Also, he will have to pay $2,830,775 in restitution and give up that same amount, along with the luxury items he had purchased, including jewelry, designer clothing and even a Rolex watch. The sentence will be made on July 27, 2023.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO