The statement by the President of Romania came after the fall of Russian explosive drones on the Danube River.

He said during a press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel: “Today’s attacks took place, and the Minister of Defense informed me that they were recorded 800 meters from our borders. Therefore, they were very close,” according to “Agence France Presse.”

Ukraine had said earlier that Russian drones exploded on Romanian territory during an air attack on the infrastructure of Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, last night, but Bucharest denied that its territory had been bombed.

This report, which was not confirmed by an independent source, is rare for a NATO member country bordering Ukraine to be hit by weapons that have lost their targets in the war.

NATO, under its collective defense commitment, regards an attack on one ally as an attack on all allies.

Since its withdrawal in July from the grain deal, which effectively lifted its blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, Moscow has been striking Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, on the opposite side of which Romania is located.

Russia launched its air strike hours before President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss reviving the grain export agreement through the Black Sea ports, which was concluded under Turkish auspices.