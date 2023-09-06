The lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, has defended this Monday that the current territorial model is “totally unfinished” in Spain and a “shared reflection” is necessary to address a review of the current autonomous system. He recalled that the lack of political recognition of “the plurinational reality of the State” is the most decisive issue that is “still unresolved” in Spain. For this reason, he has proposed as a solution his proposal to convene a “constitutional convention”, published last week in an article in EL PAÍS, conceived as “a tool that allows agreeing on the scope of the plurinational nature of the State through dialogue, negotiation and agreement” between all parties.

Urkullu has tried to introduce into the political debate concepts such as “national reality”, “popular sovereignty” and “pluralism” in order to open a debate on the need to reach an agreement on a new State model. There he has placed his last offer to reach an agreement between the State and the “historical nationalities” (referring to the Basque Country, Catalonia and Galicia) that allows “updating the agreed interpretation” of the content of the Constitution and changing the territorial model. His objective, he has said, is to open a reflection on the “real reform” of the current autonomous system that “recovers the spirit of what the Transition intended, and did not end up being.”

Iñigo Urkullu during the closing of the UPV-EHU summer course, this Tuesday. Javier Hernandez Juantegui

The lehendakari has closed this Tuesday a summer course of the University of the Basque Country (EHU-UPV) on “The challenges of federalism and the Spanish autonomous system”, held at the Miramar Palace in San Sebastián and directed by the professor of Constitutional Law from the aforementioned Alberto López Basaguren University. The Basque president has presented himself in this academic forum as an “integrative nationalist” whose principles are “being a humanist, applying social justice and environmental conservationism.” Regarding the open debate on the challenges facing the Spanish autonomous system, Urkullu has defended a political model based on “plural federalism”, although he has lamented that he does not observe in the constitutional text “any express reference” to Spain “can become a federal state and be built from the bottom up.”

The general elections on July 23 have opened, according to Urkullu, a window of “opportunity” to remodel the current Spanish political system, although he has stated that “difficulties” persist in accepting with “democratic naturalness” the plurality of identities and feelings of belonging national”. There is nothing wrong with accepting that there are different opinions and feelings ”, he remarked.

Urkullu has recently proposed “alternatives” to the current territorial model based on a confederal system of the State, such as the “foral nation”, the development of European regulations for nations without a State or the application of the “principle of subsidiarity” that allow the Basque Country to access a unique status as an “associated region” within the EU. “All these proposals seek to reach common ground on a federal model that recognizes the existence of collective identities”, he stated.

It has not stopped discussing “other forms” of political organization in Spain, although it has asked for “will” to “assume the plurinational reality of the State” and overcome the “resistance” that exists today. Among these obstacles, Urkullu has stressed that “the separation of powers is unreal”, that justice “follows the parameters of a unitary State”, that the Senate is “detached from federal reality and is not a Chamber of territorial representation, and that the autonomous communities “are not considered as political actors in the EU”. “With these wickerwork it is difficult for the autonomous state to approach a federalizing process,” he opined.

In his opinion, the defense of the Constitution is confused with a “concept of unity-uniformity of Spain” that “perverts the genesis and spirit of the Transition.” Urkullu has encouraged to approach “without fear” and “through agreement” a real reform of the current territorial model that “recognizes the plurinational reality” of Spain. “If we dare, we won’t regret it”, he concluded.