Rome (AFP)

The difference remained the same, in the struggle for the top spot in the Italian Football League, with Inter defeating its guest, Lecce, 2-0, and its pursuers, Juventus, defeating its host, Frosinone, 2-1, in the seventeenth stage, which witnessed the fall of Napoli, the defending champion, to its host, Roma, 0-2 in “Derby of the South” was completed with nine players.

In Milan, Inter put behind them the disappointment of surrendering the cup title by losing at home to the brilliant Bologna 1-2 after extra time, and achieved their fourteenth victory, which allowed them to maintain the four points difference that separates them from second-placed Juventus.

Without Argentine Lautaro Martinez due to an injury he suffered against Bologna in the cup, ending a series of 89 consecutive matches without an absence from the Nerazzurri, Simone Inzaghi started the match by starting Austrian Marko Arnautovic in the front line alongside Frenchman Marcus Thuram.

After he had the most dangerous chance for Inter by shooting against the crossbar following a corner kick (40), young German defender Jan Pesek opened his scoring tally in the colors of the team he moved to this summer with a header that hit his shoulder and went into the net following a free kick executed by Turkish Hakan Calhanoglu (43).

At the beginning of the second half, Lecce won a penalty kick, but VAR intervened to cancel it, after it became clear that Brazilian Carlos Augusto did not touch the ball with his hand in the forbidden zone (49).

Inter won thanks to Niccolò Barella in the 75th minute, after exchanging the ball with Arnautovic, who returned it to Jamila with the heel of his foot, and he shot it into the net.

Inter's task became easier after the expulsion of Zambian Lamek Banda in the 83rd minute of a match in which the Nerazzurri completely controlled the final minutes, and could have raised the score had it not been for the brilliance of goalkeeper Falcone.

Serbian substitute Dusan Vlahovic saved his Juventus team from falling into the draw trap for the second time in a row, when he scored the winning goal in the last ten minutes against its host Frosinone 2-1.

Regarding his participation as a substitute, Vlahovic admitted to the “Dazon” streaming network, “Of course, it was not easy to accept the coach’s decision, but I respected his choice, based on the way he speaks every day. The importance of those who enter the match as “substitutes” is equal to the importance of the starters, especially with the adoption of substitutions. The five.

He added, “In this goal, there was a desire to win, a desire to help the team and make the fans happy. Of course, it is not easy for a striker not to score or not to score continuously, but I am calm. I work every day to help the team, and I hope to help it more.”

The match was difficult against Frosinone, who defeated Napoli by four in the cup final, and may face Juventus again in the quarter-finals if the latter wins over Salernitana.

Bologna continued its wonderful season, after resolving its confrontation with its strong guest, Atalanta, with a goal scored by Scot Lewis Ferguson with a header in the 86th minute, after the ball reached him from Riccardo Orsolini, following a corner kick, thus regaining fourth place from Fiorentina, who won over Monza 1-0.

This is the sixth successive win for Bologna at home in the league, and it is now two points away from third-place Milan, which stumbled at the Salernitana Stadium 2-2, while Atalanta's balance froze at 26 points and fell to eighth place, after Roma beat its guest Napoli 2-0, scored by Lorenzo Pellegrini after 5 minutes after he entered with a beautiful backhand shot “76” and the Belgian Romelu, after a quick counterattack, raised his score to 8 goals in the league and 13 in all competitions “96”.

The match witnessed the announcement of 9 warnings, and Napoli completed it with nine players, after Matteo Politano was sent off for kicking Polish Nikola Zalewski (66), and Nigerian scorer Victor Osimhen was sent off for a second warning (86).

With this victory, which raised its score to 28 points, Roma became sixth, one point ahead of Napoli, coming from a humiliating defeat in the cup against Frosinone, which complicates the situation of its new coach, Walter Mazzarri, while Bologna surpassed thirty points (31), 17 stages after the start of the league for the first time. Since the adoption of three points for victory starting from the 1994-1995 season, according to Opta statistics.