Tonight’s game acquires another element of great interest. The friendly between Rome And Shakhtar Donetsk will unveil next season’s team, the new super signings but also the new jersey, the away one, at the jubilant Olimpico. The Giallorossi club has in fact just made it official that José’s men tonight Mourinho they will play with the away uniform, white with collar and red inserts as well as the shorts. The second shirt had already been on sale for a few weeks in the stores, now there Rome he also announced it. In particular, the collar and the inserts on the sleeves are gold and purple while the emblem on the chest and the wording of the sponsors, the technical one and the main one, are in purple. The shirt is entirely white, not but with shaded patterns, almost a ‘stained’. On the neck of the shirt, on the back side, the writing stands out ‘Sons of Rome’ with the ‘o’ which is made up of the coat of arms with the cub of Gratton.