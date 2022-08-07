Aleix Espargaro’s weekend at Silverstone is comparable to a roller coaster: a series of promising and sporting catastrophic events that came together in just three days but which, on balance, did not change the situation in the overall standings of the MotoGP riders’ championship. .

Free practice on Friday had shown an Espargaro in great shape, probably the fastest and most performing rider on the track that hosted the British Grand Prix of the World Championship. Then, however, a violent fall in Free 4 changed the cards on the table.

The Catalan raced today with significant physical pain, which limited him considerably and forced him to finish in ninth place. The good news in such a troubled weekend is Fabio Quartararo’s eighth place: this means that Aleix has lost just one point from the leader of the World Championship.

“I felt good, honestly. The pain was no excuse. Obviously I couldn’t move freely on the bike and help it turn. I felt a lot of pain throughout the race, all over my body, but it wasn’t unbearable. And it’s a shame. because I couldn’t overtake, I couldn’t be aggressive, I couldn’t gain positions during the race. I didn’t get far from the winner, but during the race I didn’t have the right pace and it’s a shame I wasn’t able to fight for the win. “

“OK, Maverick did well and I certainly could have been in front too. But this is racing. You have to show that you are strong throughout the race. I could have fought for the win, but I should have proved it.”

“In this race I didn’t understand anything. If I look at the classification, I think I don’t understand anything about bikes. Both Ducatis have never had pace this weekend, yet one won and the other made it to the podium. They did. an extraordinary job, but I don’t understand where they found that rhythm “.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Bezzecchi who finished tenth was also very strong. Quartararo finished just ahead of me and KTM was in the leading group. Bastianini, on Friday, was even out of the top 15. I don’t understand what happened today. This MotoGP is beautiful and spectacular. The next 8 races will be really fun “.

On the last lap of the race Espargaro tried to overtake Quartararo, who preceded him by a few tens of meters. The overtaking was carried out, but he was unable to hold the position.

“It was impossible to try to overtake on the last lap. I was too far behind Fabio, but I wanted to try anyway. I had to try. I released the front brake and jumped in, but unfortunately I knew it would only be a matter of one point. I tried, but unfortunately today I lost a good opportunity to recover points. “

In the next few days Aleix will go to be treated in Barcelona to try to get to the Red Bull Ring in the best possible conditions: “Now I feel pain everywhere. My feet are better than yesterday, I can walk, but I have a lot of pain in my legs, back and around my neck. So next week I’ll have to rest a lot. I’ll go to the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, ​​to do more tests. I’ll do a full body scan to see if I have anything broken. But I think with a week of recovery I’ll be fine. ” .

Finally, Aleix explains how the victory obtained today puts Francesco Bagnaia back in the fight for the World Championship: “Today I think Pecco has made a big step forward in the championship. It won’t be easy, because now they have two races less, but Ducati has many bikes. and they can work together. Now we go to tracks that will go very well for Bagnaia and Ducati like Austria and Misano, so I think the world championship is more than open. I think the last eight races of the championship will be very, very close “, he concluded the native driver of Granollers.