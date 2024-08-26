On 12 and 13 October the Roma Eco Race returns, a regularity motorsport event reserved for vehicles powered by alternative propulsion and fuels. Organised by Automobile Club Romewhich takes care of the automotive sports aspects and Gas Pointan operator in the automotive and sustainable mobility sector, allows you to obtain points valid for two motorsport competitions: the Trophy Green Challenge Cup and the Italian Alternative Energy Championship Of Aci Sport,in accordance with the International Sporting Code FIAthe International Automobile Federation.

The route and the participants

The event foresees the presence in Rome already on Friday 11th in the afternoon, when the participants will meet for the technical checks and it takes place at the same time as the 2nd Rome Eco Race Press – Memorial Fiammetta La Guidarawith the same features but reserved for journalists and automotive media. eco-friendly vehicles in the race they will compete along a route of about 200 kilometers which will have as its protagonists the city of Romethe area of Roman Castles and the territory of the Province of Frosinonewith the finish line crossed at Fiuggione of the most important and ancient spa towns in Europe.

The ecorally

The Roma Eco Race is part of the category of ecorallya discipline born in 2006 between Italy, San Marino and Vatican City. Participation is open to everyone – automotive operators, technicians and pilots, but also to those who simply love cars and the environment – ​​as long as they are on board a vehicle approved for road circulation in the EU powered by alternative fuels and propulsion. Electric cars (BEV – Battery Electric Vehicles and FCEV – Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles), hybrid electric cars (MHEV – Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles, HEV – Full Hybrid Electric Vehicles, PHEV – Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicles and EREV – Extended Range Electric Vehicles), LPG (Bi-fuel/Dual-fuel LPG/BioLPG), CNG (Bi-fuel/Dual-fuel CNG/BioCNG), HVO (Biodiesel HVO) and H2 (Internal Combustion Engine Hydrogen) are admitted.

The Peter Pan Association is also competing

The second edition of the Roma Eco Race is also taking part with its own crew.Peter Pan Associationa volunteer organization that offers support and free accommodation to families from various countries and many Italian regions forced to move to the capital to treat their children with cancer. Two volunteers, in the role of driver and navigator, will compete in the PHEV – Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicles category on board a Mazda MX-30 in the R-EV versionto testify to the involvement, also environmental, of the organization that for 30 years in Rome has been involved in supporting children and adolescents with cancer. This commitment linked to the green world is also active within its own shelters and in some activities dedicated to guests. In the first shelter inaugurated in 2000 there are solar panels and, among the many activities, there is space for pet therapy and a therapeutic garden.