A weekend destined to remain in the annals of Tresor Competition the one just concluded, during which the Italian team was busy both in the penultimate round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Sprint Cup 2024 at Magny-Cours, as Tresor Attempto Racing, and in the third round valid for the Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship on the Mugello International Circuit as Tresor Audi Sport Italia.

On the French track there were three Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II: the #99 in Pro with Orange 1 livery for Ricardo Feller and Alex Aka, the #88 in Gold with San Lorenzo livery for Lorenzo Ferrari and Lorenzo Patrese, the #66 in Bronze in IWS livery for Andrey Mukovoz and Dylan Pereira.

At Mugello there were two crews, both PRO: #12 for Pietro Delli Guanti and Rocco Mazzola, and #99 with Leonardo Moncini and Andrea Cola.

At Magny-Cours, in Q1, the Tresor Attempto Racing crews were immediately protagonists. Patrese took the #88 to the second best Gold performance in 1’37″406, while Pereira with the #66 closed in 1’37″207 with the fourth best Bronze.

Some difficulties for Feller who, at the wheel of the #99, was unable to put together his best lap, finishing tenth among the PROs with a time of 1’38″093.

Race one was particularly exciting. Patrese and Ferrari confirmed the growth that had seen them as protagonists during the year and with authority they went on to take a deserved success in the Gold category, sixth overall.

Great comeback by #99 with Feller and Aka who climbed seventeen positions to arrive at the finish line in twelfth place and eighth among the PROs. Also good was the #66 which finished fifth in Bronze.

In Q2 held on Sunday morning, a new highlight for crew #88, this time with Ferrari, who in 1’36″182 was the fastest among the Tresor Attempto Racing drivers with the tenth overall performance, second in Gold.

On the #99 in 1’36″818 Aka finished in seventh row with the eighth PRO performance. Mukovoz at the wheel of the #66 finished seventh in Bronze in 1’39″105.

In the race another solo by Ferrari and Patrese who sealed an excellent weekend by conquering the second consecutive Gold success and very important points for the championship with the fourth overall position.

Aka and Feller secured sixth place, gaining eight positions and confirming the determination shown on the track also in race one. Sixth Bronze position for the #66 with Mukovoz and Pereira.

Equally positive was the Italian weekend at Mugello where Tresor Audi Sport Italia confirmed itself as the reference team by realizing the best weekend of the season. In Q1 seventh position for Cola (1’46.776) on the #99, while Mazzola in 1’47.217 closed tenth on the #12.

In Q2, held immediately afterwards, Moncini took the #99 to sixth place in 1’46.273, while Delli Guanti narrowly missed out on pole position and secured a front row start in 1:45.709 with the second-fastest time in the #12.

In race one the team’s race management was impeccable and the drivers completed the job with a great drive on the track bringing both cars on the podium and achieving one of the best results ever for the team in the CIGT.

Cola and Moncini finished in second place after making up five positions, while Delli Guanti and Mazzola completed the podium with an equally positive third place.

In race two another performance to be highlighted. Delli Guanti and Mazzola, starting from the front row, managed their race with maturity and in the end they went on to take a splendid overall victory at the wheel of the #12, the first for Tresor Audi Sport Italia this season. A more complex race for the #99 with Cola and Moncini who at the end of a very hard-fought race finished in eleventh place.

“It is difficult to summarize our performance this weekend in a few words. First of all, a big thank you goes to all our staff who were able to manage with professionalism and dedication such an important commitment as two race weekends at the same time”, said Team Principal, Ferdinando Geri.

“We achieved one overall victory, two class victories and a total of five podiums. We are very satisfied, at championship level we climbed the rankings of both the GTWC and the Italian Gran Turismo Championship and we are preparing for the end of the season with further determination”.

Ferrari added: “After Hockenheim it was nice to do the double in Race 1, despite having started the weekend struggling. But we managed to sort everything out, we didn’t make any mistakes on the track or in the pit stops, the success made us very happy.”

“In Race 2 I started very well and then Lorenzo did a great performance and finished victorious. I hope we can continue like this for the rest of the season.”

Patrese concluded: “We’ve had a few ups and downs since the beginning of the year, but at Hockenheim we finally managed to assert ourselves and regain the right competitiveness. We’re going through a great moment, the team has done an incredible job on all fronts. I hope to continue in the same way in the next races”.