Although the Betis He has managed to recover his strength in LaLiga, reaching the sixth position with 41 points and demonstrating competitiveness even against great caliber rivals such as Real Madrid, Real Sociedad or Getafe in the Coliseum, In Europe its performance continues to demand that plus to make the leap.

After the 2-2 draw at home against the Vitoria de Guimaraes (also sixth in the Primeira Lusa League) in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League, Betis will face the return with the condition of playing as visitor Before a passionate Portuguese fans and that will turn the Dom Afonso Henriques into a boiler.

The background between both teams are flattering for Betis and date back to the 201-14 UEFA Europa League group stage, when the Betis won both games 1-0. In the first leg, Vadillo scored in the 51st minute, while in the return, Chuli scored in the discount to seal the victory.

However, Statistics is not so favorable to Verdiblancos If we stick to what has happened in the first game with the Vitoria played at Villamarín. The Betics, the only time they managed to overcome a European tie after drawing at home was in that Europa League 2013-14. It happened in the eighteenth of the final, when the goals of Nono and Rubén Castro in Russia gave them the classification against Rubin Kazan.









The other two times Cruz came out. In the Cup of Fairs of the 1964-65, after a 1-1 at Benito Villamarín in front of Stade Français, the Gauls resolved their pass in the Paris Park of Paris with a 2-0. Subsequently, in the extinct Recopa of Europe, the Betis would draw 0-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals against the Dimano of Moscow in Villamarín, and then fall on the return for a 3-0 with goals from Gershkovich, Kazachenak and Mühren, at the door.