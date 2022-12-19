For its 60th anniversary, the mythical British band will present a recording that includes the late drummer Charlie Watts. “The show also features guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, Mick Taylor, Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer”, advances EFE.

The event with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be broadcast online on February 2 at RollingStonesNewark.com. With the help of technology, the live broadcast will allow interactive videos to be viewed and the band’s followers will be able to upload photos or see themselves on the screen.

The recording was made a decade ago during a tour for his fifties. “Despite having been recorded long ago, the concert It has not been available to followers ”, they point out. With this, the Stones would celebrate the ‘GRRR Live’ edition. “The concert features some of the group’s biggest hits, including ‘It’s Only Rock N’ Roll’ (But I Like It), ‘Honky Tonk Women,’ ‘Start Me Up,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Sympathy For The Devil ‘ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’”, they advance.

On the other hand, it was learned that the record label BMG will present a country tribute to the Rolling Stones. On March 17, he will release Stoned Cold Country, an album in which country stars pay tribute to the band, in its 60th anniversary. “This album is country music’s thanks to the Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack to our lives,” reads the album’s announcement produced by Robert Deaton.

The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80. Photo: Global Citizen/YouTube capture