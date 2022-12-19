Home page politics

Of: Moritz serif

Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war. (Picture of December 14) © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Russia has to suffer further losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense publishes current statistics.

Other setbacks: Russia with more losses in Ukraine conflict

Russia with more losses in Ukraine conflict Editor’s note: The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Monday, December 19, 12:11 p.m.: Russia also suffered the loss of six armored fighting vehicles in the Ukraine war. In addition, Ukraine was able to destroy an air defense system.

First report from Monday, December 19: Kyiv/Moscow – The Ukraine war is still raging. After the invasion of the neighboring country, Russia has to accept increasing losses. Almost 100,000 soldiers are said to have fallen. That’s what the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense claims. Other sources speak of up to 400,000 soldiers and military personnel killed, wounded or captured in the fighting.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has now published the latest figures. Accordingly, compared to the previous day, more Russian soldiers fell. In total there were 520 dead.

Soldiers: 98800 (+520 to previous day)

98800 (+520 to previous day) planes: 281 (+0)

281 (+0) Helicopter: 264 (+0)

264 (+0) Tank: 2988 (+1)

2988 (+1) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5969 (+6)

5969 (+6) Artillery Systems: 1953 (+5)

1953 (+5) Air defense systems: 212 (+1)

212 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 410 (+0)

410 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4592 (+13)

4592 (+13) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1657 (+8)

1657 (+8) Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Russia itself does not publish figures on fallen soldiers or casualties in the Ukraine war. According to independent sources, New York Times already confirmed at least 10,000 Russian deaths in Ukraine. (Moritz Serif)