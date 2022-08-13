On the occasion of the start of the British Grand Prix of F1 the Halo has once again demonstrated how crucial it is in protecting the lives of drivers. The protection for the passenger compartment strongly desired by Jean Todt, in fact, made up for the detachment of the roll-bar of Guan Yu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo by saving the life of the F1 rookie. The strip carved by the Halo on the asphalt of the English circuit is impressive, as is the worrying detachment of the roll-bar.

Max Verstappen he stressed that talking about porpoising safety when a car suddenly loses the roll-bar is at least strange. The aerodynamic rebound has been meticulously addressed by the FIA ​​with a double action, a technical directive that will start from the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa at the end of the month and a change in the 2023 regulation that has yet to be formalized and which will lead to the raising from the ground of the cars by 15 millimeters. The posting of the roll-bar of Guan Yu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo will not be exempt from as many detailed investigations.

Questioned on the issue, in an exclusive interview given to FormulaPassion.it the Technical Director of the FIA ​​single-seater division Nick Tombazis he replied in this way regarding the possible change in the structural parameters of the roll-bar for the future: “Yes, they could change. Whenever an accident occurs we analyze it with great attention, studying all the dynamics from start to finish, including all aspects such as on-site rescue. Let’s do a very detailed analysis. We usually learn something that we then, depending on the priority and the situation, evaluate when to introduce. The Silverstone analysis is not yet complete. Some things are evident, even for those who have seen it on television, while others need further study ”.

Surely the Federation will be investigating why a life-saving element like the roll-bar of Guan Yu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo has come off clean thus leaving the successful task of safeguarding the life of the Chinese driver to Halo alone.