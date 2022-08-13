The concert under the San Giorgio bridge to commemorate the 43 victims of the Morandi collapse

Genoa – The events in memory of the 43 victims of the Morandi Bridge (below the program for the anniversary day, Sunday 14 August).

The first appointment organized by the Municipality of Genoa took place from the start from 9 pm on Saturday 13 August at the Clearing of Memoryunder the Ponte San Giorgio: a concert of classical and sacred music performed by the Accademia del Chiostro with the string ensemble and the soprano Stefania Pietropaolo, who performed pieces taken from the classical vocal and instrumental repertoire, mainly sacred.

All the pictures

Then, another suggestive moment: the Arquatese amateurs group (Gast) has positioned its telescopes for the observation of Saturn, the Moon and Jupiter. Images of the nearly full moon will be projected onto the pylons of the new bridge.

The latter is a tribute to all the victims that is renewed in the memory of Alessandro Robotti who lived in Arquata Scrivia and on 14 August 2018 was traveling on the holiday road with his partner Giovanna Bottaro. Passionate about astronomy, he devoted many hours of his free time to scientific dissemination among children, to convey the same desire to look up at the stars.

“We also brought his telescope,” recalls his brother Paolo. A sign of life that continues.

Saturday again, at midnight, in Masone there will be a procession promoted by the association “Noi per voi Masone Valle Stura”directed to the sanctuary of the Guard where, on Sunday morning, a Mass will be celebrated in suffrage for the victims of the Morandi Bridge.

The program of events scheduled for Sunday 14 August

The walkers who have reached the sanctuary of the Guard, on the morning of August 14, will move to Campi. There they will be joined by a bus: “On board there will be 43 children and young people dressed in white, aged 8 to 16, from Masone, Campo Ligure, Rossiglione and Genoa – says the president of the association, Gianni Andreoli – and there will be a very touching memory ».

At 8.30, in the parish church of San Bartolomeo della Certosa, a Mass will be celebrated officiated by Archbishop Father Marco Tasca.

At 10.20, the participants of the walk in memory of the victims will arrive at the Clearing of Memory organized by the Association “Noi per voi Masone Valle Stura” with the mayors of the valley and the 43 children will bring a thought to the relatives of the victims.

At 10.30, the institutional ceremony in memory of the victims of the collapse of the Morandi bridge will take place at the Clearing of Memory, in the presence of the Minister for Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility Enrico Giovannini who will lay the crown of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. This will be followed by the interventions of Imam Salah Husein, Archbishop Tasca, the Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the Minister Giovannini himself.

At 11.36 a minute of silence will be observed and at the same time the sirens of the ships in port and the bells of the whole Diocese will be sounded.

To close the ceremony, the musical intervention with the composition of the master Nevio Zanardi “Prayer for the victims of Ponte Morandi”.