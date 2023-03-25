Saturday, March 25, 2023
Roglic, leader; Urán, the only Colombian in the 'top 10' of the Tour of Catalonia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Roglic, leader; Urán, the only Colombian in the ‘top 10’ of the Tour of Catalonia


close

Cousin Roglic

Cousin Roglic

Photo:

Roberto Bettini. efe

Cousin Roglic

The Slovenian took the fifth stage in a vibrant package.

the slovenian Cousin Roglicof the Jumbo-Visma, won the fifth stage of the Tour of Catalonia, after an emotional battle with the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step), and secured the lead of the race thanks to the bonus.

Rigoberto Urán (EF) from Antioquia is the only Colombian in the ‘top-10’ of the race.

Saturday stage

This Saturday’s stage, starting in Martorell (Barcelona), was expected to be a leg-breaker that could give some unexpected surprise, as happened with the epic breakaway between Salou and Cambrils that Sergio Higuita and Richard Carapaz starred in last year. But there has been a last-minute change to the course that has made it a candy for sprinters.

The organization informed that, for security reasons, they will not go through the Alt de Fontpineda, of third category and with the summit located 13.5 kilometers from the end of the stage in Molins de Rei (Barcelona). The commissioners considered that both the entrance to the port and the descent were too dangerous.

General ranking

1. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 21 h 29 min 25 s
2. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step) at 10 seconds
3. Joao Almeida (UAE) at 1 min 2 s
4. Mikel Landa (Bahrain) at 1 min 50 s
​5. Marc Soler (UAE) mt
6. Michael Woods (Israel) at 1 min 54 s
7. Giulio Ciccone (Trek) at 1 min 57 s
8. Jai Hindley (Bora) at 2 min 2 sec
9. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora) at 2 min 23 s10. Rigoberto Urán (EF) at 2 min 44 s

SPORTS
*With EFE

