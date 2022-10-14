Rogelio Funes Mori is a player who has engraved the history of Monterrey with golden letters. The forward from Mendoza, Argentina, is the institution’s top scorer and continues to extend his reading tournament after tournament. During the 2022 Opening of Liga MX, the attacker was out of circulation for several days, but returned in time to play the quarterfinals.
In the first leg against Cruz Azul, Rayados got a goalless draw in the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium. In the second leg, which will be played at the Gigante de Acero, the ‘Twin’ will seek to become the top scorer for the albiazules in the final phase and beat the Chilean Humberto Suazo.
Cruz Azul v Monterrey – Playoffs Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Currently, Funes Mori has 15 goals in this phase, while ‘Chupete’ leads this statistic with 17. ‘El Mellizo’ will seek to increase his personal record throughout the Apertura 2022 league to continue breaking records within the institution. The Argentine is currently tied with Guillermo Franco, who set a personal best for him at 15 goals during this stage of the season.
Funes Mori has scored two goals in the playoffs, six in the quarterfinals, five in the semifinals and two in the finals, all in Liga MX.
Cruz Azul v Monterrey – Playoffs Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
The Argentine naturalized Mexican striker will seek to get into a rhythm during the league to be called by Gerardo Martino al Tri and be part of the final list heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
