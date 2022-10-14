A A 54-year-old Argentine died last Wednesday, October 12, after he nosedived into an ultralight plane. that he himself had built.

According to the provincial police, the accident occurred near the Jesús María aeroclub, almost 40 kilometers from the city of Cordoba Argentina.

The fatal victim was identified as Daniel Rodríguez, who had gone out to make test flights with a plane without registration, made by himself. The incident occurred around seven at night, but its causes are really unknown.

It happened at the Aeroclub de Jesús María, province of Córdoba. A 54-year-old man built a small plane and died while testing it. pic.twitter.com/YagtWo6UH9 — bairesnews (@BairesNewsOK) October 13, 2022

Rodríguez, for his part, was really a professional pilot, with more than 30 years of experience and it was not the first time he had done this type of thing. This was what he declared to the media Twelve TV his friend Marcelo Marchetti. “It was an experimental aircraft that was being manufactured by Daniel. A year ago he was doing his tests, in theory he was not going to fly it because he did not notify anyone, “he added.

hypovolemic shock

In the event of extreme blood loss, the patient should be supplied with blood and fluids.

Ricardo Zoldano, director of the Vicente Agüero Hospital, told Radio Jesús María that the man had been admitted with injuries to the pelvis, chest, abdomen and skull, in addition to a fracture in his left leg.

He had initially arrived in a lucid state, but He died a few minutes later due to excessive blood loss that caused hypovolemic shock.

This usually happens when the heart becomes unable to pump blood to the body, precisely because of the lack of it.

The case was assigned to First Federal Court in Argentina, who is investigating whether it could be a mechanical failure or if the pilot had a health problem.

