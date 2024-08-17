Rodrygo did not hide his admiration for one of the defenders of real Madrid and his ability to win duels in training. To everyone’s surprise, he did not call up Antonio Rüdiger.
Some defenders, even in training, make life difficult for attackers. Rodrygo revealed which one is his favourite and that of many of his teammates at Real Madrid. This is Ferland Mendy, nicknamed the General in the Madrid dressing room.
Carlo Ancelotti has said it many times, for him he is the best defensive right-back in the world. His one-on-one handling, his speed and his positioning make him a difficult full-back to get past. Despite the praise and his performances in the Champions League , we will not have even seen him play a single minute at Euro 2024 .
These articles discuss two players who are far from certain of staying at Madrid for many more years. Mendy has been announcing his departure for some time to make way for Alphonso Davies, who is highly regarded by Florentino Perez.
Rodrygo would likely leave to allow Endrick to flourish like Arda Güler. Manchester City have been watching him for many years. His case should evolve during the summer transfer window of 2025.
