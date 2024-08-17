Another pole position for Ivan Ortolà. After the best time set in qualifying for the last British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the Spaniard from KTM repeated the feat at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where tomorrow he will start in front of everyone on the starting grid. A result that could reignite the fight for the top of the standings, given the front row completed by Collin Veijer and the 4th place by Daniel Holgado. Only 6th, however, was championship leader David Alonso.

Q1: Lunetta’s enterprise

Qualifying that, after only two minutes from the green light, opened with a contact between Odgen and Farioli in turn 2, with the crash of the British driver. An episode still under investigation that was added to the numerous laps cancelled for track limits, of which six to the detriment of Tatsuki Suzuki. Despite this, the Japanese managed to access Q2 behind Taiyo Furusatoauthor of the best time in 1:40.892And Adrian Fernandez. The two, certain of going through to Q2, did not return to the track in the final minutes to improve their performance, unlike all the other drivers. In the final battle for fourth place, the last available to access the decisive session for assigning the pole, the ‘winner’ was Luke Lunettastill struggling with the after-effects of the double fracture that forced him to miss the last GP at Silverstone.

Q2: Ortolà again

As in the previous session, also in Q2 there were several laps cancelled due to track limits, in this case to the detriment of Collin Veijer. The Dutchman still finished in third position behind Joel Kelso, who had a crash two minutes from the end just when he was in provisional pole position. The Australian, however, had to settle for second place, thanks to the best time recorded in the final by Ivan Ortolà in 1:40.057. In this way, after the pole position at Silverstone, the Spaniard also granted himself an encore in Austria, with the second row that includes Holgado, in fourth position, followed by Rueda and the championship leader David Alonso, only 6th. Below is the starting grid awaiting the race, scheduled tomorrow morning at 11:00 and live on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208) or in deferred free-to-air broadcast on TV8 at 2.05pm.

Moto3 / Austrian Grand Prix 2024: Starting Grid (Top 18 of Q2)