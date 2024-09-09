The forward of the real Madrid and the selection of Brazil Rodrygo is outraged by his absence from the list of nominees for Golden Ball.

The player spoke clearly and harshly when he learned of the list and did not see himself among the group of 30 nominated players.

“I was angry, I think I deserved to be there for what I did this season. Without disparaging the players who are here, who deserve it and have had a good season, I think he should have a place among the 30,” he told ESPN.

He added: “It was a surprise because I expected to be there. However, there is not much to do, I am not the one who decides those things.”

He said that at Real Madrid his teammates also found it strange that he was not in the big fight.

“Everyone already knows my indignation, which is everyone’s indignation.now we have to look forward and continue doing things well,” he said.

