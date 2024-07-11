Colombia advanced to the Copa America final in Wednesday’s match against Uruguay at Bank of America Stadium. However, some images after the match also caught the attention of fans.

At the end of the match, several discussions took place on and off the pitch. The most striking one so far was the fight that started in the stands and the protagonists were the fans of both teams and the Uruguayan players.

The hard blow to Darwin Núñez and the response of the Uruguayans

Among them was the Uruguayan striker who went up to the stands to take part in the brawl in which, supposedly, his family was in the middle. The videos show how the Liverpool player goes out to fight with bare hands against the Colombians while the police try to dispel the misunderstanding.

A video that quickly went viral was that of a Colombian who, watching Darwin’s performance, hit him hard on the head. They even made several memes about this reprehensible action.

What was not seen was the moment after the attack when a Uruguayan, seeing how his forward had been beaten, advanced through the stands until he beat up the person responsible, who finally fell to the ground and was surrounded by the other compatriots.

The videos of the fight

The incident was captured on several videos from the start. Apparently, it was the Uruguayan fans who started the argument and everything escalated from there. On the other hand, José María Giménez, Uruguayan defender and also participant in the violent event, He gave his version of events and said it was to protect his family.

In another section of the stands, there were also fights between Uruguay fans who were in the boxes and threw things at the Colombians who were in the stands at that time celebrating the victory.

About, Conmebol They have only published a statement in which they reject the actions but do not mention any type of sanction for the fans or the players who were involved in the incident.