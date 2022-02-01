New chapter and there are only three left for know who they are the four selections from CONMEBOL (plus one in the playoff) than They will go to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Brazil Y Argentina, already classified, have time to try things but they do not want to lose their unbeaten record, while six other teams will play for the remaining places.

The leader of the Qualifiers, the brazil madridista de Tite, will play against a Paraguay (follow the match live on AS.com) who has not scored for six games and is one of the disappointments of the qualifying phase. The canarinha will reserve Casemiro Y Vinicius almost certainly, so it may be the Rodrigo’s turn. The other madridista in the delegation, Military, is already in the capital after reaching an agreement with the coaching staff.

The another undefeated, Argentina, receive the needy colombia, which after the defeat in Barranquilla against Peru urgently needs a victory so as not to be left behind in the classification and without a World Cup, something that would be catastrophic for the coffee team. The albiceleste still waiting for the situation papu gomez Y Ocampos, who could be starters if they recover well.

In the other meetings, Uruguay Y Venezuela play a game in which Red wine He arrives with his spirits through the roof after the victory in Pékerman’s debut. The celestial breathed after beating Paraguay and wants to get a little closer to Qatar. For its part, Ecuador, who has a five-point lead over the fifth-place finisher, expects cget the victory against a Peru who took a giant step in Colombia towards the playoffs.

The Chilean situation it’s not the ideal yeThe trip to La Paz it seems like Quite complicated. The trans-Andeans will look for three vital points to reverse what was done against Argentina Y continue to have aspirations to be in Qatar.