This insect is a type of small fly larva called Chaoborus, also known as mock fly larvae, or glassworms because they are translucent. They can usually be found in lakes, and may be up to 2 cm in length. The adults are called phantom midges or lake flies.

Adults of this type also do not suck blood, and the larvae (the first stage of development after the eggs hatch) live in open water and even in sediments, where there may be little oxygen to breathe.

Since 1911, scientists have known that this insect contains two pairs of gas-filled air sacs on both ends of the body, and since this date, scientists have not been able to understand the way in which the larvae of this insect were able to float above the water.

Unlock the puzzle

In 2018, zoologist Philip Matthews observed a group of caterpillars swimming in a rain-filled cattle trough. “These strange insects were floating neutrally in the water, a behavior that insects normally don’t,” Matthews says.

“Some insects can be afloat for a short time, but Chaoborus larvae were the only insects that came close to being afloat stably for a long time.”

Unlike fish, oxygen gas cannot be effectively transferred to the air sacs of the mock fly; Because insects do not have closed circulatory systems with red blood cells that transport oxygen like vertebrates do.

So how does oxygen enter the air sacs, to achieve neutral buoyancy?

Out of adventure, Matthews took some of the larvae to the lab and put them under a microscope. When he turned on the ultraviolet light, he noticed that the air sacs began to glow bright blue.

The color indicates that the bags are made of a protein known as resilin, which has elastic, rubber-like properties. The protein is known to swell in the alkaline state, and when the environment is more acidic, the protein shrinks.

To further verify and research, PhD student Matthews and lead author of the study, Evan McKenzie, began experimenting with actual larval air sacs in the lab, artificially inflating them and deflating them with acid or alkaline exposure, so the researchers were able to indirectly push the air in and out of the sacs.

“This is a really strange adaptation that we weren’t looking for, we were just trying to figure out how it could float in water without sinking,” Matthews says.

The researchers found that fly larvae can sink, rise, or float simply by manipulating the pH of the air sac walls. This mechanism thus allows oxygen to enter and exit the air sacs, without the need for oxygen-carrying blood to inflate or deflate the organs.

Scientists confirm that this mechanical mechanism has never been found in the animal kingdom, which is easy to use in order for this insect to dive into the great depths of the water.

For example, in Lake Malawi in East Africa, a single species of mock fly (C. edulis) was found at depths of more than 200 meters (656 feet), in a low-oxygen environment ideal for avoiding predators.