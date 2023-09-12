Join the La República WhatsApp channel

On Argentine lands. Rodrigo Gonzalez He came to Argentina, in order to interview the popular presenter of that country, Marcelo Tinelli. And the new television bet of América TV Argentina ‘Dancing 2023’ It has generated a reaction in both the Argentine and Peruvian public due to the participation of Milett Figueroa. Rodrigo shared his social media post with great emotion, assuring that Tinelli is a “grounded and warm human being.”

“I was very excited to interview a great presenter like him. He gave me an exclusive, from the privacy of his dressing room and before going on air. What a great guy @marcelotinelli is, close, grounded and a very warm human being. You understand why he is one of the most beloved presenters in Latin America and the number one in his country. I loved meeting him, he left me with the feeling that he deserves the good things that happen to him. We’ve talked about everything🔥. I return with that material for you,” González wrote.