Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The first limitations for the establishment of high demand cropslike corn, were launched by the Mavari Irrigation Moduleas a preventive measure, given the low level of the regional dams.

Juan Díaz Escobar, president of the hydro-agricultural organization, with influence in the productive area of ​​the Higuera de Zaragoza union in Ahome, said that the situation presented by the reservoirs of the Fuerte River hydraulic system are too worrying and measures must be taken. .

Authorized crops

Through a circular, the organization informs users of the start of the 2023-2024 agricultural cycle, but conditioned by the water restrictions that will arise from the current volumes of the dams.

It is made known that In the 2023-2024 Agricultural cycle, only one crop is authorizedso second cultures are ruled out from this moment.

Between the crops authorized for the period, beans stand out, but subject to a single irrigation, followed by sorghum with two irrigations and mango fruit trees with intercropping with beans, which is considered 2 total irrigations.

The circular states that During the period, crops will not have the option to changeso the producer must strictly adhere to what is authorized by the Module.

It is established that The irrigation fees corresponding to the last 2022-2023 cycle will be collected under the concept of advance payment until the general assembly of users is held where the quotas for the agricultural cycle to begin 2023-2024 will be established.

It is clarified that any user or producer who makes said advance payment must pay the difference that results from the price that I advance to the price that is subsequently authorized by the general assembly of users.

Juan Díaz insisted that the planting of corn is not considered in the planning.