They carry the party in peace. Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba celebrated their daughter’s fifth birthday. This occurs after the large number of scandals that the couple starred in after their separation.

It is important to remember that the participant of “The big show” she and her ex-husband said they were attending family therapy so they could try to maintain the best possible relationship as parents for their little girl.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say?

The cameras ofMagaly TV, the firm” they captured Rodrigo Cuba Y Ale Venturo leaving the children’s party of the daughter who has the player of the Sports Boys with Melissa Paredes.

Despite the problems they had in the past, the ex-husbands shared in their Instagram stories, images and videos of the preparations for the celebration for their daughter’s 5 years.

in the snapshots, You can see the defender of the Boys and the model next to the little girl in the middle of the decoration with balloons and an impressive cake.

The footballer was relaxed and assured that he will try to get along in the best possible way with the former beauty queen for the well-being of his little girl. “ Always the best for my daughter, we are handling things well for the well-being of our daughter ”, assured the ‘Cat’ Cuba.

Following that line, Rodrigo made it clear that he is aware that he has made mistakes in the past by exposing his daughter when he publicly fought with Melissa. “Definitely, there were mistakes,” Ale Venturo’s partner admitted.

Finally, Cuba assured that it will not have any kind of discussion with Paredes again in public: “ That will never happen again (…) My daughter’s birthday is the most important thing”.

Magaly after seeing Rodrigo and Melissa together at her daughter’s party: “October Miracle”

This October 25, Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba celebrated the five years of their little Mia and were happy on social networks. The ex-husbands had no problem meeting on this important date and showed that they have smoothed things over after going to therapy. For this reason, Magaly Medina congratulated this action and stressed that both have behaved like mature people by sharing this moment with their respective partners.

Rebeca Escribans congratulates Melissa for her attitude towards ‘Gato’ Cuba: “You can see it’s from the heart”

After hearing the statements of Melissa Paredes in the program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel, Rebeca Escribans supported the attitude that Melissa Paredes is showing with Rodrigo Cuba to safeguard the tranquility of her little girl.

“She is trying to do things the best she can and, above all, to recover that time with her daughter, which for a mother is the most important thing. Congratulations, Melissa, it shows that everything you say is from the heart and I hope that on the other side (Rodrigo Cuba) they are also doing things well,” said the driver.

Melissa Paredes on crisis with ‘Gato’ Cuba after ampay: “I had to forgive and ask for forgiveness”

The former reality girl broke from one moment to another and was comforted by Gisela Valcárcel, who gave her a few words of encouragement. “I don’t want to bring tears to the show, I just think that when you let them see the vulnerability within, that’s when we’ve really grown,” she said.

Finally, Melissa Paredes spoke again about what she experienced. “I think he had to forgive me, he had to ask for forgiveness, he had already done it, but nobody ever saw it,” she said. “Believe me that when I paid with the same currency it was worse for me, you should never pay with the same currency, that is not done and I learned it by force,” she concluded.

Anthony Aranda praises Melissa Paredes’s mother: “She is my second mommy”

The “Activator” participated in various segments of the program hosted by Tula Rodríguez, Maju Mantilla and Ricardo Rondón, where he was very happy due to the good sentimental moment he lives with Paredes. Also, he admitted that he is very fond of Melissa’s mother.

“The truth, we are super happy right now. As you saw (in images from your social networks), we were sharing with my mom, with my mother-in-law, to whom I send a kiss, to my mom and my second mom, because I call her mom, “revealed the dancer.