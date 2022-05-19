Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba He was very upset when he came out of the conciliation with Melissa Paredes. After several hours inside the Miraflores conciliation center, both left uncomfortable and gave some statements to the media.

During a brief conversation with La República, Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes showed that an agreement was not reached to decide the custody of their youngest daughter Mia.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say?

Due to the recent situation due to the soccer player’s statements in “Love and Fire”, the media addressed his departure from the place and Rodrigo Cuba had the following statements: “Ms. Melissa Paredes intends to ignore our previous agreement”, leaving the dismayed journalists.

How did Melissa Paredes get to the conciliation center?

The influencer arrived at the scene with her lawyer Wilmer Arica, who was also in charge of Andrea San Martín’s case. Melissa Paredes was calm, and even had an affectionate gesture with the cameras of “America today” and she thanked the journalists for the attention given to her case: “Thank you guys for coming.”

We will expand the note shortly…