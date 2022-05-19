A few months ago the acclaimed title of 2018, God of Warmade its way to Playstation 4 to the pc. As expected, different mods began to arrive that change some aspects of the most recent adventure of Kratos. Now we have a very creative one that puts us in control of the protagonists of the simpsons.

The mod gives us ‘skins’ of Homer for Kratos and Bart for Atreus. As God of War touches on parenting issues, seems like a somewhat perfect match with these characters from The Simpson. Perhaps the best thing about this mod is that the villain, Baldur, transforms into Springfield’s favorite Christian, Ned Flanders.

This creative alteration that unites The Simpson with God of War It is the work of the modder OmegaFantasy. A video of the channel ToastedShoes showed the mod in action. In addition to seeing the models of Kratos Y Atreus replaced by the yellow family, they have new dialogues. These were recorded by actors imitating the voices of Bart, Homer and Flanders..

The mod uses the models from the 2003 video game The Simpsons: Hit and Run, that is why they look somewhat outdated. The modification is not perfect since the dimensions do not fit with the original protagonists of God of War. But we cannot deny that it is a very creative and fun way to enjoy this title.

If you want to enjoy on your own with this mod of The Simpson in God of War you just have to support its creator. OmegaFantasy has an account patreon where you can get their exclusive mods in exchange for financially supporting their work. We don’t know about you, but for us it is very worth it.

The Simpsons and God of War are not the only creation of OmegaFantasy

this mode of The Simpson with God of War is just the latest experiment OmegaFantasy with the title of 2018. If you visit his channel you will find that he has already made other equally creative combinations. How to put JJack Sparrow In the role of Baldur oa C.J. from San Andreas like the mighty Kratos.

Source: YouTube – OmegaFantasy

All his mods can be obtained through his patreon. Although the ones we mentioned are not to your liking, you may find one that is worth it for you. We will have to continue the race OmegaFantasy in God of War to find out what other mods he will surprise us with in the future. What do you think of your work with The Simpson?

