Two people were murdered after an attack, in a place that serves as upholstery in the municipality of TultepecMexico state.

The events occurred around 11:00 a.m., according to the police reports of the entityas well as municipal.

According to the first statements, this happened on the corner of Reforma Avenue Y Saint Anthonyin the village of Xahuento. The police received calls from people close to the place, who heard the detonations.

The emergency services They arrived at the site, where they found the two men dead inside the premises and one of them was wounded.

Emergency and security services

Emergency and security services of the Mexico state They arrived at the site to carry out the corresponding tasks. The paramedics reported that two people lost their lives Y one it was injured from bullet impacts.

The injured person, whose identity was not disclosed, was transferred to a hospital nearby, where so far its health condition.

Mexican authorities informed that they will carry out corresponding investigations to find those responsible for the crime.